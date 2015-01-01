Abstract

Suicidal behaviors in France: still a public health issue. In 2015, 9,109 deaths by suicide were counted in France, representing 13.7 suicides per 100,000 inhabitants. This rate has been declining for 30 years as in many countries. A significant underestimation is however suggested for various reasons. The risk of suicide is three times higher for men than for women. Suicide rates increase among those over 75 years of age, mostly for men, while the highest suicide frequencies are found among those aged 35-65, and suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults. More than half of suicides are by hanging. Suicide attempts are 10 to 20 times more frequent than suicide, about 100 to 200,000 acts each year, and are also decreasing over the last years. In 2017, 88,712 hospitalizations for suicide attempts were recorded in France. Suicide attempts are associated with an increased risk of death, by suicide in particular, but also by somatic disease. The prevalence of suicidal ideation, appreciated through surveys in the general population, is high, estimated at about 5%. Many suicidal risk factors have been identified with a recognized lack of individual predictive ability. These data are crucial for guiding prevention actions and measuring their effects.

Language: fr