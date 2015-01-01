|
Dupuis Maurin K, Courtet P, Olié. Rev. Prat. 2020; 70(1): 55-58.
(Copyright © 2020, J B Bailliere et Fils)
32877030
Collective measures to prevent suicide. Suicide is a preventable death that requires the implementation of individual and collective preventive actions. A simple and effective action is to limit the access to lethal means. School-based outreach programs reduce suicide attempts. The detection and management of depression by general practitioners plays an important role in suicide prevention. Furthermore, maintaining contact with people at high suicidal risk is a very promising method to prevent suicide.
Suicide; Primary Prevention