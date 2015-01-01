Abstract

Novel insight into suicidal behavior. This article presents four short examples of new insights into suicidal acts and innovative treatments. These include the results of cognitive neuroscience studies that have identified hypersensitivity to rejection, exclusion, and injustice signals in suicide attempters, as well as persisting trend for risky choices and insufficient cognitive control. These processes may be future therapeutic targets. Moreover, several studies showed on early suicidal trajectories, as well as residual epigenetic scars, as a result of childhood abuse. The people who were victims of these events may require specific intervention. In addition, artificial intelligence is a source of hope to account for the etiological and phenotypic complexity of suicidal behavior, and to establish more precise algorithms of medical decision-making. Ethical issues are raised at the same time. Finally, ketamine is today an innovative treatment (pending authorization) for the rapid reduction of suicidal ideation and a more effective crisis management.

Language: fr