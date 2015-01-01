Abstract

The child's conflictual family environment. Children and adolescents currently experience multiple family situations that feed their psychological construction towards adulthood. Conflicts between parents or the separation of the parental couple mark a change in the family system. Different psychological mechanisms can describe this impact, including the feeling of vigilance, the perception of a potential danger, or the belief that the person is at fault and responsible for the disputes. They can be articulated around cognitive skills (how the child assesses and understands the conflict), emotional possibilities (through his or her ability to regulate emotions in the face of conflict) and behavioural skills (how the child or adolescent is involved in the conflict). To create this environment, the use of family mediation centres makes it possible to create new opportunities for communication between parents. Child protection actors must be notified when acts of violence are committed against the child or adolescent, or if they are exposed to violent marital conflicts. Mental health systems offer specific care when characterized disorders have been identified. The commitment of both parents is sought to provide a space for everyone to express themselves.

Language: fr