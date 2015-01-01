SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Leray M, Vila G. Rev. Prat. 2020; 70(4): 444-446.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, J B Bailliere et Fils)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

32877106

Abstract

How to talk about a serious event to a child? Talking to a child about a serious event is difficult. Should we be afraid of causing him trauma? We will present two clinical situations each involving a pedophile father. The contrasting evolutions make it possible to highlight the important elements to be taken into account in this type of situation, by insisting on the variables relating to the child rather than the pressure that can be put by the entourage and the urgency of the event. Then, we will discuss the case of the death of a loved one and an other on the announcement to a child of a collective disaster: the spread of the Covid-19.


Language: fr
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print