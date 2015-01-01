Abstract

How to talk about a serious event to a child? Talking to a child about a serious event is difficult. Should we be afraid of causing him trauma? We will present two clinical situations each involving a pedophile father. The contrasting evolutions make it possible to highlight the important elements to be taken into account in this type of situation, by insisting on the variables relating to the child rather than the pressure that can be put by the entourage and the urgency of the event. Then, we will discuss the case of the death of a loved one and an other on the announcement to a child of a collective disaster: the spread of the Covid-19.

Language: fr