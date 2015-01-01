Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Many emergency medicine (EM) physicians have limited training in the care of sexual assault patients. Simulation is an effective means to increase the confidence and knowledge of physicians in such high-stakes, low-frequency clinical scenarios as sexual assault. We sought to develop and implement a sexual assault simulation with a structured debriefing for EM residents and to determine its impact on resident learners' attitudes and knowledge skills in the care of patients with sexual assault.



Methods: The simulation blended psychomotor skills (e.g., collecting forensic evidence), cognitive skills (e.g., ordering laboratory studies and medications), and communication skills (e.g., obtaining relevant patient history, responding to psychosocial concerns raised by team members and simulator). Our emergency department checklist was available as a cognitive aid for each step of the evidence collection process. A content expert answered questions in real time during the simulation and provided structured debriefing following the simulation. Trainees completed an anonymous survey within a week after the intervention and a follow-up survey within 8 months.



Results: Nineteen EM trainees participated. Presimulation, 39% reported never having received training in the medical care of a patient with sexual assault. The proportion of trainees agreeing or strongly agreeing with the statement "I am comfortable and confident managing a case of sexual assault" increased from 21% to 74% following the simulation (p <.05).



Discussion: This intervention was associated with EM trainees' increased confidence with and knowledge of medical and forensic evaluations for an adolescent with sexual assault.

