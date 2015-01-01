|
Bechtel K, Bhatnagar A, Joseph M, Auerbach M. MedEdPORTAL Publ. 2020; 16: e10942.
INTRODUCTION: Many emergency medicine (EM) physicians have limited training in the care of sexual assault patients. Simulation is an effective means to increase the confidence and knowledge of physicians in such high-stakes, low-frequency clinical scenarios as sexual assault. We sought to develop and implement a sexual assault simulation with a structured debriefing for EM residents and to determine its impact on resident learners' attitudes and knowledge skills in the care of patients with sexual assault.
Adolescent; Emergency Medicine; Simulation; Case-Based Learning; Consent; Forensic Evidence Collection; Pediatric Emergency Medicine; Sexual Abuse of Child; Sexual Assault