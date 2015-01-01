Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the management of bullying by the managers of elementary schools.



METHODS: Descriptive, exploratory research carried out through semi-structured interviews with 17 school counselors from a city in the South of Brazil, randomly selected from different geographical sectors. The interviews were recorded with participants' consent and, after transcription and checking, were discarded. The interviews covered the following subjects: sociodemographic characterization of subjects, school functioning, comprehension, recognition and management of bullying cases by counselors. Data analysis was performed using the Bayesian network associated with content analysis.



RESULTS: The majority of subjects were females, between 30 and 50 years old. Fifteen subjects were graduated in pedagogy, and all had postgraduate degrees. Most of them worked as counselor for less than three years. Only two subjects, between 30 and 50 years old, understood the term bullying. Case recognition was lower in this age group. Having a degree influenced positively the recognition of bullying. The higher the number of students in the school, the lower the recognition of cases by managers. All subjects managed cases by addressing children, families, staff, and involving professionals and support groups.



CONCLUSIONS: The understanding and recognition of bullying was given by a few interviewees. All managers reported similar management actions in the cases. Given the scarcity of studies on bullying management in schools, more studies in this area could improve the approach of cases and contribute to their reduction.

