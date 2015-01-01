Abstract

In the past, maintaining skin integrity has been synonymous with preventing and treating a single skin injury, namely pressure injury. However, there is growing recognition that this single-injury approach overlooks the multitude of skin injuries that may be sustained by older people. This article proposes that reframing the approach to skin integrity care away from the single-injury focus and towards a comprehensive and holistic paradigm is imperative. Guided by the Skin Safety Model, this article presents a case study illustrating comprehensive skin integrity assessment and care planning for an older person in the community setting. It is hoped that the information presented will guide community nurses in addressing skin injuries experienced by older adults in holistic and comprehensive way.

