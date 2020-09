Abstract

BACKGROUND.: Concussion is a common injury in an adolescent population with up to 30% experiencing persistent symptoms. Rehabilitation programs that include aerobic exercises can reduce persistent postconcussion symptoms. However, it is unclear if daily life physical activities can also reduce symptoms.



PURPOSE.: To investigate whether the level of daily life physical activity reduces postconcussion symptoms in the adolescent population.



METHODS.: Ten adolescents aged 11-18 years with a concussion self-reported their postconcussion symptoms and level of physical activity during the first, third, and sixth months after injury. The extent to which physical activity explained postconcussion health was analyzed using linear mixed-effects modeling.



FINDINGS.: Higher levels of daily life physical activity were associated with fewer somatic and cognitive symptoms.



IMPLICATIONS.: These findings suggest that daily life physical activity, including engagement in sports, physical education, or active games, should be encouraged by occupational therapists to promote concussion recovery.

Language: en