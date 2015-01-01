SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Holden RR, Lambert CE, La Rochelle M, Billet MI, Fekken GC. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jclp.23052

32880952

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to evaluate the potential mediating effects of depression and psychache (i.e., extreme mental pain) on the relationship between parental invalidation and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in young adults.

METHOD: A sample of 2474 university students responded to previously validated measures of current NSSI, childhood parental invalidation, depression, and psychache.

RESULTS: Using a parallel mediation model, path analysis using structural equation modeling demonstrated full mediation by depression and psychache of the link between parental invalidation and NSSI.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that the association between invalidating childhood environments and NSSI has the potential to be mitigated by addressing issues of depression and psychache.


Language: en

depression; mental pain; nonsuicidal self-injury; parental invalidation

