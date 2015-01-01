Abstract

Animal studies have established that acute alcohol increases neural inhibition and that frequent intoxication episodes elicit neuroadaptive changes in the excitatory/inhibitory neurotransmission balance. To compensate for the depressant effects of alcohol, neural hyperexcitability develops in alcohol use disorder and is manifested through withdrawal symptoms. It is unclear, however, whether neuroadaptive changes can be observed in young, emerging adults at lower levels of consumption in the absence of withdrawal symptoms. Here, we used an anatomically constrained magnetoencephalography method to assess cortical excitability in two independent sets of experiments. We measured early visual activity (1) in social drinkers during alcohol intoxication versus placebo conditions and (2) in parallel cohorts of sober binge drinkers (BDs) and light drinkers (LDs). Acute alcohol intoxication attenuated early sensory activity in the visual cortex in social drinkers, confirming its inhibitory effects on neurotransmission. In contrast, sober BDs showed greater neural responsivity compared with a matched group of LDs. A positive correlation between alcohol consumption and neural activity in BDs is indicative of cortical hyperexcitability associated with hazardous drinking. Furthermore, neural responsivity was positively correlated with alcohol intake in social drinkers whose drinking did not reach binge levels. This study provides novel evidence of compensatory imbalance reflected in the downregulation of inhibitory and upregulation of excitatory signaling associated with binge drinking in young, emerging adults. By contrasting acute effects and a history of BD, these results support the mechanistic model of allostasis. Direct neural measures are sensitive to synaptic currents and could serve as biomarkers of neuroadaptation.

