Betancourt TS, Keegan K, Farrar J, Brennan RT. Confl. Health 2020; 14: e62.
32884581 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Globally, one in four children lives in a country affected by armed conflict or disaster often accompanied by exposure to a range of adversities including violent trauma and loss. Children involved with armed groups (often referred to as "child soldiers") typically exhibit high levels of mental health needs linked to their experiences. The Longitudinal Study of War-Affected Youth (LSWAY) in Sierra Leone is a seventeen-year prospective longitudinal study of the long-term effects of children's experiences in the country's eleven-year (1991-2002) civil war on their adult mental health and functioning in addition to exploring the potential mechanisms by which intergenerational transmission of emotional and behavioral disruptions due to war trauma may operate. LSWAY illuminates how war-related and post-conflict experiences shape long-term adult functioning, family dynamics, and developmental outcomes in offspring.
Ethics; Implementation science; Child soldiers; Ebola virus disease; Global adversity; Humanitarian crisis; Intergenerational trauma; Longitudinal research; Post-conflict; Risk and protective factors