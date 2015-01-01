|
Pilar MR, Proctor EK, Pineda JA. Implement Sci Commun 2020; 1: e31.
(Copyright © 2020)
32885190 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability for children. The Brain Trauma Foundation released evidence-based guidelines, a series of recommendations regarding care for pediatric patients with severe TBI. Clinical evidence suggests that adoption of guideline-based care improves outcomes in patients with severe TBI. However, guideline implementation has not been systematic or consistent in clinical practice. There is also a lack of information about implementation strategies that are effective given the nature of severe TBI care and the complex environment in the intensive care unit (ICU). Novel technology-based strategies may be uniquely suited to the fast-paced, transdisciplinary care delivered in the ICU, but such strategies must be carefully developed and evaluated to prevent unintended consequences within the system of care. This challenge presents a unique opportunity for intervention to more appropriately implement guideline-based care for pediatric patients with severe TBI.
Children; Pediatrics; Traumatic brain injury; Head trauma; Implementation strategies