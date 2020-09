Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the associations between different types of elder mistreatment, anxiety symptoms, and depressive symptoms among U.S. Chinese older adults.



METHODS: Data were derived from the Population Study of Chinese Elderly (PINE), a study of Chinese older adults aged 60 years and above in the greater Chicago area from 2011-2013. Measurements include elder mistreatment screening tools, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, and Patient Health Questionnaire-9. Negative binomial regressions and logistic regressions were performed.



RESULTS: Participants with any mistreatment, psychological mistreatment, physical mistreatment, financial exploitation, and caregiver neglect were more likely to have anxiety symptoms and depressive symptoms. Sexual mistreatment was not associated with symptoms of anxiety and depression.



CONCLUSION AND IMPLICATIONS: The rate of psychological distress differs based on the types of mistreatment among U.S. Chinese older adults. The findings underline the need for public and community awareness and improved education for health care professionals.

Language: en