Abstract

Although childhood traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been linked to heightened risk of impaired social skills and behavior, current evidence is weakened by small studies of variable methodological quality. To address these weaknesses, this international multi-cohort study involved synthesis of data from two large observational cohort studies of complicated mild-severe child TBI in Australia and North America. Both studies adopted a unified approach to data collection and coding procedures, providing the opportunity to merge datasets from multiple, well characterized cohorts for which gold standard measures of social outcomes were collected during the chronic recovery phase. The study involved 218 children, including 33 children with severe TBI, 83 children with complicated mild-moderate TBI, 59 children with orthopedic injury, and 43 age- and sex- matched typically developing control children (TDC). All injured children were recruited from academic children's hospitals and underwent direct cognitive assessments including measures of theory of mind (ToM) at least 1-year post injury. Parents rated their child's social adjustment using standardized measures of social skills, communication and behavior.



RESULTS showed a brain-injury specific effect on ToM abilities, such that children with both complicated mild-moderate and severe TBI displayed significantly poorer ToM than children without TBI. In mediator models, poorer ToM predicted poorer parent-rated self-direction and social skills, as well as more frequent behavioral symptoms. ToM mediated the effect of severe TBI on parent ratings of communication and social skills, as well as on overall behavior symptoms. The findings suggest that deficits in ToM are evident across the spectrum of TBI severity and represent one mechanism linking severe child TBI to long-term social adjustment difficulties. The findings underscore the value of large-scale data harmonization projects to increase the quality of evidence regarding the outcomes of TBI. Clinical and scientific implications are discussed.

