Abstract

BACKGROUND: Shaken baby syndrome/abusive head trauma (SBS/AHT) is the leading cause of child abuse death. Our institution piloted an evidence-based educational program to increase nurse and caregiver knowledge about SBS/AHT.



METHODS: Nurses participated in a pretest survey, completed online implementation training, and then were given a posttest survey to determine the change in SBS/AHT knowledge. Once trained, nurses disseminated information to caregivers with children younger than 6 months. Caregivers (N = 87) watched an educational video, reviewed information in a booklet with a nurse, and participated in teach-back related to key points of the intervention in both a hospital and the community setting.



RESULTS: Prior to the education, nurses (n = 115) scored 8.03 out of 10.00 on the SBS/AHT assessment. Following the intervention, nurses (n = 120) scored 9.00 out of 10.00 on the assessment, t(233) = -6.61, p <.001. During education, caregivers (n = 69) were able to recall 8.55 out of 12 key educational components. In the community setting, caregivers (n = 18) worked together to recall 12 out of the 12 key components. Caregivers were most likely to recall ways to comfort their crying baby (94%) and why shaking a baby is dangerous (93%).



CONCLUSION: This pilot study significantly increased nurses' knowledge of SBS/AHT and provided education to caregivers about SBS/AHT.

Language: en