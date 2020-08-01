|
Citation
Peterson DS, Van Liew C, Stuart S, Carlson-Kuhta P, Horak FB, Mancini M. Parkinsonism Relat. Disord. 2020; 79: 73-78.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32889503
Abstract
BACKGROUND: People with PD who exhibit freezing of gait (FOG) also exhibit poor balance compared to those who do not freeze. However, balance is a broad construct that can be subdivided into subdomains that include dynamic balance (gait), anticipatory postural adjustments (APAs) & gait initiation, postural sway in stance, and automatic postural responses (e.g., reactive stepping). Few studies have provided a robust investigation on how each of these domains is impacted by FOG, and no studies have compared balance across groups while rigorously controlling for disease severity.
Language: en
Keywords
Gait; Freezing of gait; Parkinson's disease; Postural instability; Posture