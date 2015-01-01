Abstract

The goal of this study was to examine sexual assault survivors' use and perceived helpfulness of university-affiliated resources. Data were collected in online anonymous surveys from women (n = 98) at two universities who experienced a sexual assault during college and used university resources. Participants who perceived university-affiliated survivor resources as helpful had significantly better mental health outcomes than women who perceived resources as unhelpful. The most often used resources were mental health counseling (60.6%) and university health centers (24%). The most helpful resources were survivor advocates, peer counseling, and peer support groups.

