Abstract

PURPOSE: Parenting practices represent important and modifiable factors for health and wellbeing in children and adolescents; however, strength and quality of studies examining relationships between parenting practices in childhood and risk of depression and anxiety in adolescence are unclear. The objective of this systematic review was to synthesize the longitudinal literature that describes these associations.



METHODS: Six electronic databases were searched for articles published through March 2018. Eligible articles were published in the English language, peer-reviewed, and had prospective cohort study designs. Articles eligible for inclusion examined positive and negative parenting practices of parents and/or guardians when study subjects were between 0 and 9 years of age, and symptoms of depression, anxiety, and internalizing symptoms when subjects were between 10 and 19 years of age. Heterogeneity of included articles precluded meta-analysis: findings were reported narratively.



RESULTS: 4558 references were screened for inclusion, and 19 articles met eligibility criteria and were included for review. Ten articles examined positive parenting practices, and four demonstrated statistically significant associations between positive parenting practices and lower risk of adolescent depression, anxiety, and/or internalizing symptoms. Fifteen articles examined negative parenting practices, and five demonstrated significant associations between negative parenting practices and higher risk of adolescent depression, anxiety, and/or internalizing symptoms.



CONCLUSION: This review demonstrates that the evidence base supporting longitudinal associations between parenting practices in childhood and adolescent symptoms of depression, anxiety, and internalizing problems is inconsistent.



FINDINGS from this review highlight limitations of the existing literature and identify understudied parenting dimensions that require further investigation.

Language: en