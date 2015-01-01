SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Uloho JO. Gend. Behav. 2019; 17(1): 12450-12459.

(Copyright © 2019, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)

This paper presents a holistic view of the activities of Boko Haram, starting from what obtains in Nigeria where the activities are mainly carried out, to series of other parts and sectors of the world where the Boko Haram activities have implications and their impacts are felt.


