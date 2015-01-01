Abstract

Traffic accidents are the main cause of death for children and young people all over the world, so it is necessary to explore road safety measures to ensure the right to life of this population group. Understanding the measures to improve road safety conditions in school environments contributes to the safety of children and young people in school. The objective of this study is to define variables associated with traffic components that affect road safety conditions in school environments through an exploratory bibliographic research. As a result, the study provides a summary of the main variables found in the literature related to the subject and discusses the performance of these variables on traffic components and the impact road safety in school environments.



RESULTS of this study provide support for measures to improve road safety in school environments and encourage the use of more sustainable modes of transport, as well as, support the elaboration of research related to the theme.



Keywords: SR2S

