Kumari V. Br. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatry
PMID
32892766
Emotional abuse and emotional neglect are among the most prevalent of childhood maltreatment types and associated with a range of poor mental health outcomes. We need to move beyond correlational research and shift our focus to sophisticated multimodal studies to fully understand the psychobiological mechanisms underlying these associations and to intervention studies.
Language: en
resilience; Childhood experience; emotional abuse; emotional neglect; mental health problems