Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the index system and weight of occupational stress risk assessment for civil aviation air traffic controllers (ATC).



METHODS: In October 2018, a total of 489 ATC staff from an air traffic administration bureau were selected by cluster sampling. Through ATC questionnaire survey, the basic information, the influencing factors of occupational stress and the degree of occupational stress were understood. Based on the order relation analysis method (GL method) , the influencing factors of ATC occupational stress in civil aviation are evaluated. The fuzzy relation synthesis principle is applied to carry out multi-level fuzzy evaluation on the subordinate degree of occupational stress risk, and the ATC occupational stress risk evaluation system model is established. The weight of each index in the index system is determined, Establish a three-level comprehensive evaluation index system for ATC occupational stress risk, and quantify the occupational stress risk, Each Civil Aviation ATC occupational stress index corresponds to different degree of stress.



RESULTS: The influence degree of ATC occupational stress from heavy to light is: work factor, psychological factor, event factor, management factor, physiological factor, equipment factor and environmental factor (weight value is 0.2652, 0.2265, 0.1832, 0.1253, 0.1154, 0.045 5, 0.038 9 respectively).



CONCLUSION: GL method can be used to comprehensively and quantitatively evaluate the occupational stress risk of Civil Aviation ATC, which may be a feasible way to evaluate the occupational stress risk of Civil Aviation ATC.

