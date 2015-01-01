Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic deeply affected child protection professionals. One potential area of concern is whether and how the pandemic has dampened these individuals' ability to engage in the resilient practices that are so vital to their wellbeing.



OBJECTIVE: Within the unique and understudied context of a developing economy facing the strain of an international pandemic, this study sought to expand our theoretical understanding of the individual and socio-ecological predictors of whether child protective services professionals engage in resilient behaviors.



PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Three hundred and nine professionals working in child protection related fields (e.g., psychologists, social workers, professors, pediatricians, nurses, and other clinicians).



METHODS: Participants were surveyed as to their demographics, current work conditions, their engagement in resilient behaviors, and potential individual and socio-ecological predictors of those behaviors.



RESULTS: Both job support for and individuals' beliefs of the importance of resilient behaviors predicted their engagement in such behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: Child protection professionals' resilience must be fostered by socio-ecological contexts, such as their workplace and employers, and additional supports are needed during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

