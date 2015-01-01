|
Maconick L, Ansbro, Ellithy S, Jobanputra K, Tarawneh M, Roberts B. Confl. Health 2020; 14: e63.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32905304 PMCID
BACKGROUND: The conflict in Syria has required humanitarian agencies to implement primary-level services for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Jordan, given the high NCD burden amongst Syrian refugees; and to integrate mental health and psychosocial support into NCD services given their comorbidity and treatment interactions. However, no studies have explored the mental health needs of Syrian NCD patients. This paper aims to examine the interaction between physical and mental health of patients with NCDs at a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) clinic in Irbid, Jordan, in the context of social suffering.
mental health; Jordan; conflict; psychosocial; Humanitarian; non-communicable disease; Refugee; Social suffering; Syria