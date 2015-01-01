Abstract

These data include clinically and theoretically grounded, cross-domain cumulative risk and protection measures. These measures were established for use with three sibling groups at Mothercraft's Breaking the Cycle (BTC), a child maltreatment prevention and early intervention program for substance using mothers and their children. These measures were established using archival data obtained from clients' charts. The cumulative risk factor measure encompasses: 1) items from a cumulative risk measure utilized in prior BTC research, 2) clinical measures assessing maternal mental health, addiction, and parenting capacity, 3) a measure utilized in studies on adverse childhood experiences, and 4) the Diagnostic Classification of Mental Health and Developmental Disorders of Infancy and Early Childhood (Axis IV: Psychosocial Stressors) [1-3]. The cumulative protection factor measure encompasses: 1) existing early intervention components of services at BTC, 2) clinical measures assessing maternal mental health, addiction, and parenting capacity, and 3) known protective factors outlined in the literature. Both measures were theoretically grounded using the Developmental Model of Transgenerational Transmission of Psychopathology [4], which enabled salient domains of risk and protection to be delineated for children exposed prenatally to substances and accessing child maltreatment prevention and early intervention services. For a description of the process of establishing these measures, the total and cross-domain cumulative risk and protection percentages for the sample, as well as a qualitative interpretation of the balance between domains of risk and protection, see [5]. These measures can contribute to improved future understanding around cumulative risk and cumulative protection in vulnerable populations, salient domains of risk and protection, and the unique interaction that occurs between risk and protective processes in the context of child maltreatment prevention and early intervention.

