Abstract

Traumatic experiences are common among adolescents and can negatively affect learning and increase the risk of early pregnancy, parenthood, and sexually transmitted infections. Little is known about how current sexual health interventions address trauma. A scoping review was conducted to gain insight into how trauma is addressed in adolescent sexual health interventions. Peer-reviewed studies from the United States published between 2008 and 2018 describing a sexual health intervention for youth were considered. Studies were analyzed to determine if and how trauma was addressed in the interventions. Out of 169 articles initially screened, 29 met inclusion criteria and 23% (n = 6) addressed trauma. Four interventions addressed trauma in the intervention content, while two studies evaluated trauma in outcome measures. Educators can broaden this reach by developing trauma-informed content that is compatible with existing curricula. Ongoing study is recommended to evaluate the impact of trauma-informed content on the sexual knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors of youth.

