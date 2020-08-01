Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sarcopenia is known as a risk factor for falls and hip fracture, and understanding fall characteristics is important for the fall-prevention programs. The aim of this study is to investigate whether sarcopenia is associated with fall characteristics in older adults with fragility hip fracture.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted in 147 patients over 65 years of age who had undergone a two-week postoperative rehabilitation for hip fracture. Fall characteristics included the fall type, direction and location. Fall types were categorized into two groups: fragile falls, leg weakness during walking, changing positions or standing; non-fragile falls, slipping or tripping while walking. Correlations between sarcopenia and fall characteristics, and of fall type with sarcopenia and fall characteristics were analyzed. Logistic regression analyzes were used to identify independent risk factors for fragile falls.



RESULTS: Sarcopenia was significantly correlated with fragile falls (r = .222, p = .007) and was more prevalent in the fragile fall group than the non-fragile fall group (53.5% vs. 32.9%). Sarcopenia (OR = 2.354, 95% CI 1.177-4.709, p = .016), moderate comorbidities (OR = 3.572, 95% CI 1.109-11.501, p = .033) and severe comorbidities (OR = 5.396, 95% CI 1.476-19.729, p = .011) by the Charlson Comorbidity Index were significant independent risk factors for fragile falls.



CONCLUSIONS: Sarcopenia was correlated with fragile falls; moreover, it was a risk factor for all of these fall types in older adults with fragility hip fracture. Based on these associations, targeted fall-prevention programs for older adults with sarcopenia, a high risk factor of falls and fractures, could help reduce the incidence rates of falls and fragility hip fracture.

