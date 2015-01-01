|
Citation
|
Gorecka MM, Vasylenko O, Rodríguez-Aranda C. J. Clin. Exp. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32900290
|
Abstract
|
Dual-task studies have employed various cognitive tasks to evaluate the relationship between gait and cognition. Most of these tests are not specific to a single cognitive ability or sensory modality and have limited ecological validity. In this study, we employed a dual-task paradigm using Dichotic Listening (DL) as concomitant cognitive task to walking. We argue that DL is a robust task to unravel the gait-cognition link in different healthy populations of different age groups. Thirty-six healthy older adults (Mean = 67.11) and forty younger adults (Mean = 22.75) participated in the study. DL consists of three conditions where spontaneous attention and attention directed to right or left-ear are tested while walking. We calculated dual-task costs (DTCs) and percent of baseline values for three spatio-temporal gait parameters as compared to single-walking during three DL conditions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
healthy aging; Dual-task; asymmetry; dichotic listening; walking over-ground