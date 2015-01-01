Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Road traffic injuries (RTIs) are recognized as one of the most important causes of morbidity and mortality throughout the world, especially in developing countries. Human behavior is reportedly one of the critical factors in the occurrence of such injuries. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the correlation of abnormal driving behaviors with the frequency and severity of RTIs among drivers in Hamadan, west of Iran.



METHODS: The present cross-sectional study was conducted on 800 people driving, who were selected by multistage cluster sampling technique. Data were collected using a three-part self-administered questionnaire including demographic, social and driving characteristics; the Manchester driver behavior questionnaire (DBQ); as well as information on a history of the occurrence of the injuries caused by the crashes and the severity of them. Data were statistically analyzed using numerical indices, linear regression analysis, Pearson correlation, ordinal logistic regression model and multinomial logistic regression.



RESULTS: The highest and lowest mean percentages of abnormal driving behavior were related to unintentional violations (19.13) and Lapses (16.44), respectively. "Changing radio stations and listening to music while driving", "overtaking a driver who drives slowly", and "unintentionally exceeding the speed limit" were the three highest behaviors associated with road traffic injuries, with the mean and standard deviation of (1.93 ± 1.4), (1.90±1.4), (1.58±1.3), respectively. Age, gender, educational level, driving experience and driving hours during the day were significantly associated with DBQ dimensions and severity of road traffic injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study showed that socio-demographic characteristics were significantly correlated with driving behavior. In addition, driving behaviors were correlated with traffic crashes and the resulting injuries. The findings of this study can be utilized to develop driving behavior interventions among the drivers.

