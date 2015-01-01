|
Citation
|
Yannetsos C, Pacheco MC, Thomas DG. Int. J. Athl. Ther. Train. 2020; 25(3): 148-151.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Human Kinetics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Concussions among athletes in contact sports are a prevalent health concern in the United States. There are few studies that have assessed concussion from the perspective of judo coaches. This is a descriptive study of a survey sent to 1,056 United States judo coaches assessing their attitudes, knowledge, and practices toward concussion. The survey had a response rate of 21%, with 215 total responses. Though most coaches could accurately identify common symptoms of concussion from a case presentation, many also misidentified nonconcussion and red flags (e.g., facial droop) as symptoms of concussion. A minority of coaches reported any formal training in concussion management. USA Judo coaches are receptive to and would benefit from a sport-specific standardized concussion training program.
Language: en