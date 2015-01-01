Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries are an increasingly recognized global, preventable public health problem and are an important cause of mortality and morbidity in adult population. The major causes of injury related deaths may be intentional and unintentional. The major unintentional or "accidental" causes are road traffic accidents (RTAs), falls and drowning whereas the leading intentional causes are suicide and homicide. A robust Surveillance System for Injury Mortality is almost non-existent in our country due to which the data for the same is not available and haphazard. Keeping these factors in mind, the following study was under taken to identify the various epidemiological factors related to fatal injury cases.



Methods: A record based retrospective study was conducted in the Department of Community Medicine, VSSIMAR, Burla, Odisha. The data were collected from the autopsy reports preserved at the Dept of FM & T, VSSIMSAR. Variables like age, sex, number of injury cause of death, place of death etc. were collected. Data were entered in Microsoft Excel and analysed using proportions and percentages.



Results: The age group 25-44 years recorded the maximum number of deaths (37.49%). Males suffered the highest casualty accounting for 61.85% of deaths. Unintentional fatal injuries constituted 63.58% of deaths. The most number of fatal injuries resulting in deaths were RTAs (36.41%).



Conclusions: The age group 25-44 years recorded maximum deaths. Males were the major death victims. RTAs constituted maximum of deaths among unintentional fatal injuries. Homicidal injuries constituted maximum of deaths due to intentional fatal injuries.

