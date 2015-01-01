|
Citation
|
Okenwa WO, Ndu IK, Ekwochi U, Nduagubam OC, Amadi OF, Asinobi IN, Ossai EN. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2019; 6(10): 4181-4186.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Medip Academy)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest road injury death rate of all regions in the world with Nigeria being one of the four countries accounting for half of all these deaths. Road, traffic signs or codes are salient ways of communication to road users geared towards reducing road traffic accident and studies that traffic violation are considered to be amongst the causes of road traffic accidents. Recognition, interpretation and observance of road signs could be of great importance in reducing the incidence of road accidents. This study was aimed at assessing the knowledge of road signs by commercial drivers in Enugu South-East Nigeria.
Language: en