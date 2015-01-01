Abstract

Child injuries are a growing global public health problem that requires urgent attention. They are a significant area of concern from the age of one year, and progressively contribute more to overall rates of death until the children reach adulthood. So, the authors suggested 'student safety and insurance (SSI) day observance' globally in order to create awareness against prevention of unintentional injuries (UII) and provision of SSI. The review focussed on estimation of the burden and causes of UIIs among students, determination of association of UIIs with socioeconomic factors, identification of the student safety day/week and SSI policies. A descriptive analysis of the articles published in various journals on UIIs among the students across the globe was undertaken. A systematic, predetermined strategy was undertaken for data collection, collation, compilation and assimilation. The authors found that the road traffic injuries alone are leading cause of death among 15-19 and the second leading cause among 10-14 years old (WHO-2008). In addition, millions of children require hospital care for non-fatal injuries. Many are left with some form of disability, often with lifelong consequences. Dr. Gururaj estimated that nearly 100,000 children died every year in India among 2,000,000 hospitalized. Certain universities/nations are observing student safety week. The authors concluded that children are particularly vulnerable group, either directly through being injured themselves or indirectly through the loss of parents. So, a convergent and cost benefit new initiative 'global student safety and insurance day observance' suggested every year in order to prevent all UIIs and to provide insurance.

Language: en