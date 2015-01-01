|
Citation
|
Uthkarsh PS, Kraft T, Merode FV. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2020; 7(6): 2393-2399.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Medip Academy)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among young people globally, especially in developing countries and burden is more among males compared to females. Human behaviors play a significant role in road traffic Injuries (RTIs), understanding road user behaviors, perception and gender differences in them is very essential to plan strategic road traffic injury prevention programs. The objectives of this study behaviors, risk perception and gender differences in young road users of a district of South India.
Language: en