Abstract

PURPOSE

This study extends prior research by examining the direct and indirect effects of four of Agnew's life domains (i.e., self, family, school, and peer) through constraints against and motivations for cyberbullying as well as the interaction effects among these life domains using an Iranian sample.



Methods

Using self-report data on cyberbullying from a sample of 785 high school students in Iran, a series of multivariate models were estimated to examine direct, indirect, and moderating effects discussed in Agnew's integrated theory.



Results

The results showed that the four life domains have direct and indirect effects on cyberbullying. Interaction effects among the life domains are also detected.



CONCLUSIONS: This research finds strong support for Agnew's integrated theory with respect to cyberbullying.

