SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hassan FM, Khalifa FN, El Desouky ED, Salem MR, Ali MM. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2020; 10(1): e6.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1186/s41935-020-0180-0

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Cyber violence against women and girls is an emerging worldwide problem with a grave impact on individuals and societies. This study aimed to assess the problem of cyber violence against women among the Egyptian population.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print