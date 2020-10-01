Abstract

Numerous factors affecting school children travel mode choice and usage have been reported in many studies. However, very little has been reported in similar studies undertaken in developing countries with little evidence from African cities where vehicle ownership is still very low and conditions in support of walking, cycling and public transport services are very poor. The study reported in this paper contains econometric analysis of school children's behaviour with regards to their choice between motorised transport and non-motorised transport modes for school travel in the Dar es Salaam city. Using data collected from an experimental survey, a binary Logit model and its marginal effects were estimated. The study reported in this paper attempts to add to the existing literature by providing additional insights into the association of some of the factors that have been reported in previous studies with motorised modes of travel and non-motorised modes which are commonly used by children to travel to/ from school in Dar es Salaam.



Keywords: SR2S

