Abstract

Distracted and impaired driving is a key contributing factor in crashes, leading to about 35% of all transportation-related deaths in recent years. Along these lines, cognitive issues like inattentiveness can further increase the chances of crash involvement. Despite its prevalence and importance, little is known about how the duration of these distractions is associated with critical events, such as crashes or near-crashes. With new sensors and increasing computational resources, it is possible to monitor drivers, vehicle performance, and roadway features to extract useful information, e.g., eyes off the road, indicating distraction and inattention. Using high-resolution microscopic SHRP2 naturalistic driving data, this study conducts in-depth analysis of both impairments and distractions. The data has more than 2 million seconds of observations in 7394 baselines (no event), 1228 near-crashes, and 617 crashes. The event data was processed and linked with driver behavior and roadway factors. The intervals of distracted driving during the period of observation (15 seconds) were extracted; next, rigorous fixed and random parameter logistic regression models of crash/near-crash risk were estimated. The results reveal that alcohol and drug impairment is associated with a substantial increase in crash/near-crash event involvement of 34%, and the highest correlations with crash risk include duration of distraction through dialing on a cellphone, texting while driving, and reaching for an object. Using detailed pre-crash data from instrumented vehicles, the study contributes by quantifying crash risk vis-à-vis detailed driving impairment and information on secondary task involvement, and discusses the implications of the results.

