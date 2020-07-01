Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study assesses the clinical characteristics and epidemiology of children with eye trauma presenting to the Emergency Department in Spain and analyze the risk factors associated with immediate sequelae.



METHODS: A multicentric prospective case series study conducted during 24 months of patients presenting to the Pediatric Emergency Departments in five hospitals collaborating with the Spanish Pediatric Emergency Research Group. Data were collected from October 2016 through September 2018, including all patients up to the age of 16 years old presenting to the Emergency Department with an ocular trauma. All injuries were classified by Birmingham Eye Trauma Terminology.



RESULTS: A total of 242,134 visits to the Emergency Departments took place during the study period, being 1,007 ocular traumas (0.42%; IC 95% 0.40-0.45) and 858 were included in the study. Most commonly, injuries occurred while playing (54.7%), except in the 15 or more-age group, in which sports activities were more common (23.1%). The place of the trauma varied depending on the age group, being home (34.7%) and schools or sports areas (34.3%) the most recurrent. Blunt objects were the most frequent mechanism of trauma (48.6%). Most of the injuries were classified as closed globe (85.5%), mainly contusions (52.7%). Fifty-eight patients (6.8%) presented with immediate sequelae, being the impairment of visual acuity the most common (70.7%). The risk factors associated with immediate sequelae were the 10 or more-age group, the preexisting refractive errors, the open globe injuries and the injuries with blunt objects.



CONCLUSIONS: Ocular trauma is a frequent chief complaint in the Pediatric Emergency Departments in Spain. Increasing awareness of the serious nature of ocular injuries and the study of the risk factors will help to develop a comprehensive plan for educating both parents and children to minimize preventable eye injuries sequelae.

Language: es