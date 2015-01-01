Abstract

Over the last few years, bullying has been identified as one of the significant issues in the pediatric population. Reports also found that bullied youth have a higher risk of developing suicidality. Although preventable, suicide remains the leading cause of death in young people. This literature review aims to establish the association of bullying and the suicidality of the pediatric group (0-18 years of age). A PubMed search was conducted to find studies associating bullying and suicidality in the pediatric population. MeSH keyword strategy, along with subheadings, was used to retrieve appropriate literature. A total of 42 articles were included after the careful examination and application of exclusion and inclusion criteria. This study showed a strong association between bullying and suicidality, albeit the presence of some contradictory ideas.

