Abstract

Delayed sequelae from mild traumatic brain injury (Glasgow Coma Score at admission >13, TBI) has been documented in case reports however larger studies of these effects are sparse. We undertook a telephone based survey to assess the long term sequelae of TBI. We tracked 100 pediatric TBI patients via our trauma registry for demographic data including age, injury severity, and mechanism of injury. Then we proceeded to contact these patient's parents via telephone. We asked regarding residual symptoms and signs of concussive injury. Duration out from initial concussive injury ranged from 4 to 68 months. The parents of 66 boys and 34 girls were surveyed. The age of the patients at the time of mild TBI ranged from 1 to 14 years. The injury severity score ranged from 1 to 21. One being the most common Injury severity score. Thirty-three percent of patients had residual effects of concussion at the time of telephone survey. Fourteen percent had memory loss issues, 21% had anxiety/depression issues, 20% had learning disability issues, and 15% had sleep disturbance issues. Duration of time post concussive injury, mechanism, and age did not influence incidence of sequelae. Mild traumatic brain injury has significant long term sequelae. Better identifying characteristics are needed to characterize patients susceptible to long term residual effects of concussion.

Language: en