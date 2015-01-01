Abstract

Researchers examined psychometric characteristics of the Safe Dates-Physical Violence Victimization scale in 97 Jordanian college women. Reliability coefficient and Principal Components Analysis were used. Construct validity was examined using independent samples t-test. Cronbach's alpha of 0.80 was yielded. Two dimensions (injury-causing tactics and threatening tactics) were identified. Using construct validity analysis, researchers indicated significant differences in the mean depression, anxiety, stress, and childhood victimization scores among women reporting physical violence, compared to their counterparts. College women possess psychological stressors due to academic and social responsibilities. Such stressors influence their decision to leave the partner which adversely impacts their psychological health.

Language: en