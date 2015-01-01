Abstract

The present study investigated the relationship between neighbourhood characteristics and childhood pedestrian fatalities (2001-2010) in Johannesburg, South Africa. This cross-sectional study used negative binomial regression models.



RESULTS indicate that: areas with high concentrated disadvantage have elevated childhood pedestrian deaths, especially for those aged 5 to 9 years. Areas marked by residential mobility are associated with high pedestrian deaths among children 0 to 4 years. Black childhood pedestrian deaths are higher in areas marked by a high concentration of female-headed households. The analyses highlight the value of further exploring the effects of neighbourhood characteristics and suggest points of entry for interventions to reduce or prevent childhood pedestrian traffic mortality.

Language: en