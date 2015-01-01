|
Jauhiainen S, Kauppi JP, Leppänen M, Pasanen K, Parkkari J, Vasankari T, Kannus P, Äyrämö S. Int. J. Sports Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32920800
Abstract
The purpose of this article is to present how predictive machine learning methods can be utilized for detecting sport injury risk factors in a data-driven manner. The approach can be used for finding new hypotheses for risk factors and confirming the predictive power of previously recognized ones. We used three-dimensional motion analysis and physical data from 314 young basketball and floorball players (48.4% males, 15.72±1.79 yr, 173.34±9.14 cm, 64.65±10.4 kg). Both linear (L1-regularized logistic regression) and non-linear methods (random forest) were used to predict moderate and severe knee and ankle injuries (N=57) during three-year follow-up.
Language: en