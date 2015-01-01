Abstract

This study clarifies the prevalence of rear seat belt use among university students and explores the factors that influence seat belt use on general roads and expressways. Questionnaires were distributed to 1,091 students who attended health education lectures: 893 students (81.9%) agreed to participate and met the criteria; among them, 660 (73.9%) provided complete responses. While one-third (33.0%) of rear seat passengers "always" used seat belts on general traffic roads, three-fourths (73.2%) "always" used them on expressways. Multivariate analysis revealed that being male and the perception of obligation and recognition of the benefits of rear seat belt use were associated with use on general roads, whereas the possession of a driver's license and recognition of benefits were associated with use on expressways. Finally, we suggest that educational programs on seat belt use be developed and delivered to general road and expressway users to promote seat belt use.

Language: en