Abstract

Several studies have investigated the risk of dementia in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) using a varying methodology. Epidemiological studies have found an increased risk of dementia with PTSD in Vietnam veterans as well as the general population. Laboratory studies reported the accelerated formation of β-amyloid and tau, which represent the primary pathology of Alzheimer's dementia in animal models of PTSD. These investigations were conducted against a background of cognitive impairment and atrophy of the hippocampus and certain cortical areas in patients with PTSD. Very few studies have investigated the pathological basis in humans for the reported association of PTSD with dementia. This important gap in the literature has recently been partly addressed by very few studies that estimated the burden of β-amyloid and tau. The PET studies did not show an association between PTSD and the specific pathology of Alzheimer's disease or signs of neurodegenerative diseases underlying other dementia syndromes. Another study demonstrated decreased plasma β-amyloid load and increased plasma β-amyloid 42/40 ratio in PTSD without PET evaluation. While PTSD is associated with an increased risk of dementia syndrome in general, there is no convincing evidence that it causes or accelerates the pathology of Alzheimer's disease, which causes the most common type of dementia. Factors that may account for the association between PTSD and a clinical diagnosis of dementia are discussed in this review.

