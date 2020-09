Abstract

BACKGROUND: Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) and opioid use are a combined burden for construction safety and health. This study examines both issues among construction workers using a large population-based survey.



METHODS: The prevalence of MSDs in construction was estimated using multi-year data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey. Prescription opioid use among workers with MSDs was compared to those without MSDs.



RESULTS: About 34% of construction workers had at least one MSD symptom. Compared to those without MSDs, prescription opioid use tripled (aOR = 3.28, 95% CI: 2.44-4.41) among construction workers with MSDs.



CONCLUSIONS: MSDs are prevalent among construction workers, and prescription opioid use significantly increased among workers with MSDs. It is critical to adopt ergonomic solutions in construction to reduce MSDs, and support workers in injury recovery with effective pain management.

