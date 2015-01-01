|
Wallace J, Bretzin A, Beidler E, Hibbler T, Delfin D, Gray H, Covassin T. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32926391
Previous studies have found that Black high school athletes have poorer knowledge about concussions and have fewer sports medicine healthcare resources than White athletes, but research on concussion disclosure by race is still needed. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to examine racial differences in concussion reporting behaviors between Black and White high school athletes. This cross-sectional study administered surveys to 577 high school athletes (64.5% Black; 72.3% males; 16.02 ± 1.2 years) from 14 schools (title I, n = 9; non-title I, n = 5). The survey included self-reported items on concussions and bell-ringers experienced during games and practices and the number of these episodes that were reported to an authoritative figure. Reasons for reporting and not reporting were also assessed.
Language: en
Concussion; Race; Health equity; Inequities; Reporting behaviors; Underreporting